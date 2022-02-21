Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPR. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

