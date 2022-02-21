STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $163.08.
In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
