STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.