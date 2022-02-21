Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

