Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $31.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.