Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $217.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.