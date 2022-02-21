Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.52 and a 1 year high of $294.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.96.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

