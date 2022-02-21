William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

CRL opened at $293.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

