Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $49,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

