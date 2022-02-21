William Blair Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

