LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.