MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $384.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $384.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $404.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $372.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

