BMO Capital Markets Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $280.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.76.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.