Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Head-To-Head Survey

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.5% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Salem Media Group and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Salem Media Group and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group 11.04% 14.52% 3.89% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salem Media Group and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group $236.24 million 0.44 -$54.06 million $1.02 3.77 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salem Media Group.

Summary

Salem Media Group beats Anghami on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment offers Christian, conservative, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through the web. The Publishing segment consists of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

