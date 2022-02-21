First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $14.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.23 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FCCO stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.