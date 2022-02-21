First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $14.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.23 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCO stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

