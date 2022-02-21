The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $11.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.