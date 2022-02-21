$3.54 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post sales of $3.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,428.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $14.88 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $621.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 29,843.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

