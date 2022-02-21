CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UAN opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.25 and a beta of 1.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

