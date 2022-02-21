Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSV opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $824.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.