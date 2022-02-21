Evercore ISI Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $140.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.64.

OC stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

