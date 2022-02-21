Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $353.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.24.
NYSE BURL opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $206.70 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
