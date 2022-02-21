Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $353.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.24.

NYSE BURL opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $206.70 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

