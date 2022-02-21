StockNews.com Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.40.

FSV opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average of $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

