Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

