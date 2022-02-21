Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

