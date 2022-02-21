Contrasting Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Apollo Global Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 0.89 $177.63 million $4.29 3.25 Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 2.66 $1.84 billion $7.43 8.64

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 22.10% 122.79% 37.58% Apollo Global Management 30.89% 18.52% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and Apollo Global Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Global Management 1 3 7 0 2.55

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus target price of $84.89, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

