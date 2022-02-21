JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $85.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and sold 46,828 shares valued at $4,164,894. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

