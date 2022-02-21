Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $125.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.77.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $265.34. Roku has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,330,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

