Head-To-Head Survey: Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) versus Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freedom Bank of Virginia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 4 2 0 2.14

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 14.29% 11.10% 1.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million 2.30 $10.73 million $1.46 9.76 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.33 billion 1.21 $891.76 million $0.67 8.40

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Bank of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Freedom Bank of Virginia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.