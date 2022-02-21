Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,109,000.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.