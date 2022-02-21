Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

