Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06.
In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerus (CERS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.