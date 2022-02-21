$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NOV opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

