Franchise Group (FRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $42.75 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

