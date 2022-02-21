Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of AXON opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $121.09 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -321.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 34,648 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $6,238,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 87,771 shares valued at $15,603,466. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

