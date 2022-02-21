Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Shares of API opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.31. Agora has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
