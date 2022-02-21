Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.31. Agora has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agora by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after buying an additional 1,779,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,264,000 after purchasing an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.