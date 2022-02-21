Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.38.

BAX stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

