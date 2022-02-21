Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Black Knight by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

