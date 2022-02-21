Benchmark Boosts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $140.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

