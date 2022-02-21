iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of iBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -5.66.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iBio during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBio by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iBio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

