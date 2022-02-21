Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

