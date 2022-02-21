BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.22.

BYDGF stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $126.73 and a 52 week high of $214.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

