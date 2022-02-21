$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will report $230,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $530,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

