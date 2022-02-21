Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will report $230,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $530,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

