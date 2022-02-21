Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will report $230,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $530,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
