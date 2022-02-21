PDC Energy (PDCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

