Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,005.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,243.24. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
