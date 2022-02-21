Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,005.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,243.24. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

