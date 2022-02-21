Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. Roblox has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,887 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,637 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

