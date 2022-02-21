CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

