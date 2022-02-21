Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $11.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.21.
NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
