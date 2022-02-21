Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $11.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

