Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Increased by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

goeasy stock opened at C$146.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$114.58 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.77.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

