Raymond James Comments on Equitable Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$76.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.76. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$59.74 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.

Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

