SVB Leerink Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $250.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.28. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

