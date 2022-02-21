Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Critical Contrast

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $23.66, suggesting a potential upside of 294.38%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -159.85% -1,531.00% -36.28% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 3.42 -$183.10 million ($3.61) -1.66 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.35

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.